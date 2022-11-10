OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Veterans will be celebrated at restaurants and businesses across the metro this Nov.11.

Applebee’s

All veterans and active duty military members will receive a free entrée from a special menu.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

All current and former military can enjoy a free meal from a selection of BJ’s favorites and a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Members must present a military ID or other proof of service.

Bondi Bowls

Bondi Bowls in Edmond is giving veterans 50% off their purchase on Friday, Nov. 11. Bondi Bowls is located at 136 E. 5th St. in Edmond.

Casey’s

Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veteran’s Day to active service members and veterans.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum will honor veterans from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14 with special tours and a history project. During that time, veterans and service members receive free gallery admission with an ID.

Also, veterans and service members receive 20 percent off their meal at Thirty Nine Restaurant and Arbor Cafe.

Fish City Grill

Fish City Grill is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free entrée on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

The offer is good for one free entrée, worth up to $25.99, per veteran. It is available with dine-in and to-go orders.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack will give veterans 20% off on Sunday, Nov. 13.

It is valid for parties up to four people with a valid ID. The offer is only available to dine-in orders.

Kohl’s

Veterans will be able to get 30% off their in-store purchases at Kohl’s from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The offer is available to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families with a valid ID.

la Madeleine

Veterans who head to la Madeleine will be able to get 30% off any purchase all day on Nov. 11. The offer is good for all military veterans and active-duty service members with a military ID.

Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum

On Nov. 11, veterans will receive free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. Veterans must show a valid military ID.

Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden

During the month of November, active duty, retired, veteran members of the military, National Guard, and reserves will receive free general zoo admission. The offer is good for 50% off general admission for up to four immediate family members.

A valid military ID is required. The discount is only available at the zoo ticket office, and no reservations are required.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is giving veterans a free handcrafted drink of any size on Friday, Nov. 11. To receive the free drink, veterans must present their valid military ID.

The offer is only valid one per person, and is not available for Order Ahead through the app.

Silver City Coffee

On Friday, Nov. 11, all veterans’ drinks at Silver City Coffee will be paid by Arrow Electric.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering a free burger or sandwich to military members when they show a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Sport Clips

Many Sport Clips locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with a valid military ID. Call your local store to check participation.

Twin Peaks

This Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active-duty military and reservists will eat for free from a select menu during lunch.

The offer is valid from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.