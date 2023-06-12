OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Now known as Juneteenth, Black communities across the nation have marked the day with celebrations every year since 1866.

Events have expanded over the years and Juneteenth became an official national holiday in 2021.

You can commemorate the day across the Oklahoma City metro and Tulsa with events all weekend long.

Guthrie

Guthrie’s Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday, June 17 from 4-10 p.m. at Mineral Wells Park. The free events will feature vendors, food trucks, live music, games, and more.

Midwest City

The Juneteenth Midwest City Family Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 3-8 p.m. at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park. The free event will have band performances, contests, children’s activities, vendor booths, adult games and even free food.

Norman

The City of Norman’s Juneteenth Festival will be held Monday, June 19 from 6-10 p.m. at Reeves Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, games, live music and performances, face painting, a domino tournament and more.

Oklahoma City

OKC Heart and Soul 92.1 FM & 1140 AM will host a Juneteenth Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Washington Park.

Juneteenth On The East is returning with four days of family friendly activities, including live music, dance performances, live murals, food trucks and more. There will be a Black Creativity Panel on Thursday, June 15 from 6-9 p.m. at Skydance Brewing Co. A free 5k Run will be held Friday, June 16 from 7-9 p.m. A festival will be held Saturday, June 17 from 3-10 p.m. on NE 23rd St. between Hood and Kelham. Finally, a brunch crawl will be held Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Oklahoma Historical Society will celebrate Juneteenth with “Freedom Songs” on Thursday, June 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Tulsa

Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival will be held June 15-17 in the historic Greenwood District. There will be art exhibits, live music, panels and 5k/one mile runs throughout the weekend.