List: Lowest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City

Lowest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City, OK, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Oklahoma City, the annual mean wage is $50,010 or 11.2% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,020. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Machine feeders and offbearers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,540

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,470

– Employment: 64,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,090)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

– Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

#49. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,480

– #115 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#48. Cooks, restaurant

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,410

– #194 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#47. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,330

– #135 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#46. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,220

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– Employment: 59,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

– Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#44 (tie). Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,170

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,110

– Employment: 34,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($26,360)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($27,170)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($28,780)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to roll steel or plastic forming bends, beads, knurls, rolls, or plate, or to flatten, temper, or reduce gauge of material.

#44 (tie). Recreation workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $27,170

– #124 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#43. Funeral attendants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $26,950

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#42. Slaughterers and meat packers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $26,870

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,210

– Employment: 77,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($24,700)

– Job description: Perform nonroutine or precision functions involving the preparation of large portions of meat. Work may include specialized slaughtering tasks, cutting standard or premium cuts of meat for marketing, making sausage, or wrapping meats. Work typically occurs in slaughtering, meat packing, or wholesale establishments.

#41. Orderlies

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $26,260

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#40. Tellers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $26,180

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#39. Packers and packagers, hand

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,870

– #122 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#38. Animal caretakers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,820

– #173 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#37. Residential advisors

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,810

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#36. Library assistants, clerical

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,620

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#35. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– #76 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#34. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,580

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#33. Bakers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,500

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#32. Helpers–carpenters

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $25,440

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,360

– Employment: 30,900

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)

— Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

– Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#31. Floral designers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $24,970

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#30. Concierges

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $24,580

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,310

– Employment: 36,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

– Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

#29. Bartenders

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– #173 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#28. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,140

– Employment: 16,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)

– Job description: Officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events. Detect infractions of rules and decide penalties according to established regulations. Includes all sporting officials, referees, and competition judges.

#27. Waiters and waitresses

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $24,160

– #185 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#25 (tie). Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,920

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#25 (tie). Cooks, short order

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,920

– #72 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#24. Gambling cage workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,730

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,700

– Employment: 10,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($22,420)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,980)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,730)

– Job description: In a gambling establishment, conduct financial transactions for patrons. Accept patron’s credit application and verify credit references to provide check-cashing authorization or to establish house credit accounts. May reconcile daily summaries of transactions to balance books. May sell gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to patrons, or to other workers for resale to patrons. May convert gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to currency upon patron’s request. May use a cash register or computer to record transaction.

#23. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,680

– #134 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#22. Dishwashers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,650

– #222 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#21. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,230

– #119 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#20. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $23,160

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 14,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260)

— Carson City, NV ($22,520)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

– Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

#19. Cashiers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,950

– #112 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#18. Parking attendants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,880

– #25 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#17. Physical therapist aides

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,850

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#16. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,680

– #66 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#15. Baggage porters and bellhops

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,610

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,580

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#13. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,550

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,370

– Employment: 19,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($21,680)

— Green Bay, WI ($22,120)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($22,550)

– Job description: Operate or tend food or tobacco roasting, baking, or drying equipment, including hearth ovens, kiln driers, roasters, char kilns, and vacuum drying equipment.

#12. Amusement and recreation attendants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,220

– #126 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#11. Childcare workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $22,050

– #97 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#10. Cooks, fast food

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $21,990

– #129 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#9. Fast food and counter workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $21,750

– #154 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#8. Substitute teachers, short-term

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $21,530

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#7. Food preparation workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $21,010

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#6. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $20,510

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $20,210

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#4. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $19,990

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $19,810

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $19,120

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $19,020

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.