OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s fall, y’all! If you’re ready to celebrate the season, here’s a list of family-friendly farms full of fall festivities in the Oklahoma City Metro.

Arcadia

Parkhurst Ranch, 720 S Henney Road

The pumpkin patch is open through Nov. 5. General admission is $13, $10 for kids ages 12-3, and free for children 2 and under.

The farm is open Wednesday – Friday from 1 p.m. – dark, Saturday from 10 a.m. – dark, and Sunday from 12 p.m. – dark.

Tickets can be purchased online and season passes are available.

Edmond

Walnut Woods, 5217 W Simmons Rd

The pumpkin patch opens next weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) and will be open every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

General admission is $8. Children 2 and under and adults 65 and older get in free.

Wings, 13700 N. Eastern Ave.

Wings’ Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 29 – Oct. 22.

The festival is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hydro

P Bar Farms, 1002 Old U.S. Rt. 66

P Bar Farms is now open Tuesdays – Sundays through Oct. 28. You can visit Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

General admission is $12, children 2 and under get in free.

There is also P Bar Farms After Dark with a haunted corn maze for $17 on select days this season.

Oklahoma City

Orr Family Farm, 14400 S. Western

Orr Family Farm will be open Saturday and Sunday through the rest of September from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Then, the farm will be open every day except Tuesdays from Oct. 5 – 30. They will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The farm will stay open until 10 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28.

If you’ve still got a fall craving after Halloween, the farm will be open Nov. 4 and 11 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $18.95 – $38.95 online. A season pass is also available for $47.95 online. Ticket prices increase at the gate.

Pumpkinville, 301 W. Reno

Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens will be open daily Oct. 6 – 22 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

General admission is $9. Myriad Garden members and children 2 and under get in free.

Piedmont

Chester’s Party Barn and Farm, 5201 Cimarron Rd NW

Chester’s pumpkin patch is open Tuesdays – Sundays from Sept. 23 – Oct. 31.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and from 1 – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for ages 2-10, $10 for ages 11-64, and free for those under 2 or 65+.