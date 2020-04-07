LIST: Oklahoma cities requiring, recommending residents to wear face masks in public

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Cities across the state are enforcing new guidelines, such as wearing face masks in public, for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of cities/ towns requiring or highly recommending residents wear face masks in public.

Altus

Beginning April 7, at 6 p.m., all persons must wear masks or other face covering when within six (6) feet of another person and when outside their home or place of residence. This may be a commercially available mask or face covering or a homemade mask or face covering made from any material. Businesses or individuals that sew may be open for the limited purpose of providing masks or face coverings. Fabric stores may be open, by appointment only, for the limited purpose of providing materials for masks or face coverings. All customers of businesses and individuals providing masks must be served one-at-a-time and customer areas must be sanitized between each customer.

Guthrie

Starting at midnight April 7, masks are now mandatory in Guthrie when residents are in public. Residents should wear the masks when going out for essential errands, like grocery shopping or going to the pharmacy. Your mouth and nose should be covered.

Yukon

The City of Yukon says it is highly recommended for all individuals to wear a mask or handkerchief covering the mouth and nose at all times while in public.