OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
It’s all part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s third annual Giving Sight Day.
Most of the complimentary vision clinics will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Organizers say some clinics require appointments, while others are on a first come, first served basis.
“Every Oklahoman deserves the gift of healthy vision and clear sight, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said OAOP President Dr. Chris Swanson. “Participating in Giving Sight Day is a privilege and something I look forward to. It’s a great way for our staff and for me to give back to a community that we love.”
Participating clinics are as follows:
Bartlesville
- Dr. Jamie Bennett at Bennett Vision
- Address: 401 E Silas St, Bartlesville, OK 74003
- Phone: 918-336-4068
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-336-4068 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
- Dr. Jo’el Sturm @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group
- Address: 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, #202, Bartlesville, OK 74006
- Phone: 918-335-1515
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-335-1515 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Bethany
Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany
Address: 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008
Phone: 405-495-5170
Friday, September 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Appointment required: Call 405-495-5170 during business hours and let the office know they are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Bristow
Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell’s Vision Source
Address: 121 W 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010
Phone: 918-367-2020
Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-367-2020 ahead to schedule.
Broken Arrow
Dr. Brittany Wolthuizen @ RoseRock Eyecare
Address: 433 W. Stone Wood Dr, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Phone: 918-615-2696
Appointment required: Call 918-615-2696 ahead to schedule.
Catoosa
Dr. Phillip Ford @ EyeCare of Catoosa Hills
Address: 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015
Phone: 918-266-3937
Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-266-3937 ahead to schedule.
Clinton
Dr. Randi Day @ Clinton Vision Source
Address: 565 S 30th St, Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5421
Friday, September 30th from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Appointment required – Call 580-323-5421 in advance for an appointment.
Edmond
- Dr. Bibin Cherian @ BeSpoke Vision
- Address: 200 West Covell Rd, Edmond, OK 73003
- Phone: 405-341-2062
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Appointment required: Call 405-341-2062 ahead to schedule.
- Dr. Julie Moore, Dr. Cash Allensworth and Dr. Brad Fielding
- Address: 318 S Littler Ave, Edmond, OK 73034
- Phone: 405-341-3567
- Monday, October 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 405-341-3567 on Monday, October 3rd and specify you’re calling for Giving Sight program.
- Dr. Evan Dunn @ Omni Eye Center Edmond
- Address: 1333 W 33rd St, Edmond, OK 73013
- Phone: 405-478-4444
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve
Elgin
Dr. Bryce Geiger and Dr. Maddie Rhodes @ Geiger Eye Care
Address: 7758 US-277, Elgin, OK 73538
Phone: 580-454-1756
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 580-454-1756 ahead to schedule.
Enid
Dr. Heath Stotts @ Enid Vision Source/Stotts Eyecare
Address: 502 West Owen K Garriott
Phone: 580-233-3599
Monday, October 3, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve.
Glenpool
Dr. Kyle Tate @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool
Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033
Phone: 918-296-3937
Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am-12:30pm
No appointment – First come, first serve.
Jenks
- Dr. Peyton Porter @ Insight Eyecare Jenks
- Address: 301 W Main St, Jenks, OK 74037
- Phone: 918-296-3937
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve.
- Drs. Haley Baldridge, Jason Ellen, Alex Kinsinger, and Hannah Sanders @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group
- Address: 244 South Gateway Place, Jenks, OK 74137
- Phone: 918-747-2020
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-747-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Lawton
- Drs. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care
- Address: 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505
- Phone: 580-355-2020
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve.
- Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong @ Eye Care on Gore
- Address: 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505
- Phone: 580-355-3036
- Friday, September 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 580-355-3036 to schedule.
Midwest City
Drs. J. Brock Cherry, Corey Christensen, Chase Hunter, Sawyer Lee, Jonathan Poe, and John Smay @ Midwest City Vision Source
Address: 2008 S Post Road, Midwest City, OK 73130
Phone: 405-732-2277
Friday, September 30, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 405-732-2277 and tell the scheduler you are calling for Giving Sight Day.
Oklahoma City
- Dr. Irene Lam @ Bonavision Eye Center
- Address: 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
- Phone: 405-528-8200
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve.
- Dr. Colby Ricks @ Vision Source OKC South
- Address: 10101 S Pennsylvania Ave, Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
- Phone: 405-691-3319
- Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Voucher required: Visit the office before September 23 to request a Free Eye Health Exam voucher.
Sallisaw
Dr. Amanda Hatcher @ Total Eye Care, LLC
Address: 1105 E Cherokee Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955-7611
Phone: 918-775-4524
Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Voucher required: Call 918-775-4524 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Shawnee
Drs. Trevor Conklin, Kyle Karnish, Travis Kliewer, and Brianna Weber @ Shawnee Vision Source
Address: 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804
Phone: 405-275-7676
Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 405-275-7676 and ask to be put on the Giving Sight Day waiting list. The staff will call back to schedule your appointment.
Tahlequah
Dr. Wyatt Williams and Dr. Jessica Livermont @ Keys Eye Care
Address: 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Phone: 918-207-0700
Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
Tulsa
Dr. Brett Beasley @ Twenty Twenty EyeCare
Address: 7408 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136
Phone: 918-794-6700
Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
Tuttle
Dr. Crystal Mosteller @ Tuttle Family Eyecare
Address: 206 E Main Street, Tuttle, OK 73089
Phone: 405-381-2244
September 26-30, 2022, during business hours
Appointment required: Call ahead to make an appointment and sign up for a voucher.