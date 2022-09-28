OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.

It’s all part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s third annual Giving Sight Day.

Most of the complimentary vision clinics will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Organizers say some clinics require appointments, while others are on a first come, first served basis.

“Every Oklahoman deserves the gift of healthy vision and clear sight, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said OAOP President Dr. Chris Swanson. “Participating in Giving Sight Day is a privilege and something I look forward to. It’s a great way for our staff and for me to give back to a community that we love.”



Participating clinics are as follows:

Bartlesville

Dr. Jamie Bennett at Bennett Vision Address: 401 E Silas St, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Phone: 918-336-4068 Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Appointment required: Call 918-336-4068 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Dr. Jo’el Sturm @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group Address: 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, #202, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Phone: 918-335-1515 Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Appointment required: Call 918-335-1515 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Bethany

Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany

Address: 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008

Phone: 405-495-5170

Friday, September 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Appointment required: Call 405-495-5170 during business hours and let the office know they are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Bristow

Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell’s Vision Source

Address: 121 W 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010

Phone: 918-367-2020

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Appointment required: Call 918-367-2020 ahead to schedule.

Broken Arrow

Dr. Brittany Wolthuizen @ RoseRock Eyecare

Address: 433 W. Stone Wood Dr, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Phone: 918-615-2696

Appointment required: Call 918-615-2696 ahead to schedule.

Catoosa

Dr. Phillip Ford @ EyeCare of Catoosa Hills

Address: 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015

Phone: 918-266-3937

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Appointment required: Call 918-266-3937 ahead to schedule.

Clinton

Dr. Randi Day @ Clinton Vision Source

Address: 565 S 30th St, Clinton, OK 73601

Phone: 580-323-5421

Friday, September 30th from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Appointment required – Call 580-323-5421 in advance for an appointment.

Edmond

Dr. Bibin Cherian @ BeSpoke Vision

Address: 200 West Covell Rd, Edmond, OK 73003

Phone: 405-341-2062

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Appointment required: Call 405-341-2062 ahead to schedule.

Dr. Julie Moore, Dr. Cash Allensworth and Dr. Brad Fielding

Address: 318 S Littler Ave, Edmond, OK 73034

Phone: 405-341-3567

Monday, October 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 405-341-3567 on Monday, October 3rd and specify you’re calling for Giving Sight program.

Dr. Evan Dunn @ Omni Eye Center Edmond

Address: 1333 W 33rd St, Edmond, OK 73013

Phone: 405-478-4444

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve

Elgin

Dr. Bryce Geiger and Dr. Maddie Rhodes @ Geiger Eye Care

Address: 7758 US-277, Elgin, OK 73538

Phone: 580-454-1756

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 580-454-1756 ahead to schedule.

Enid

Dr. Heath Stotts @ Enid Vision Source/Stotts Eyecare

Address: 502 West Owen K Garriott

Phone: 580-233-3599

Monday, October 3, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Glenpool

Dr. Kyle Tate @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool

Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033

Phone: 918-296-3937

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am-12:30pm

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Jenks

Dr. Peyton Porter @ Insight Eyecare Jenks

Address: 301 W Main St, Jenks, OK 74037

Phone: 918-296-3937

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Drs. Haley Baldridge, Jason Ellen, Alex Kinsinger, and Hannah Sanders @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group

Address: 244 South Gateway Place, Jenks, OK 74137

Phone: 918-747-2020

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 918-747-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Lawton

Drs. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care

Address: 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Phone: 580-355-2020

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong @ Eye Care on Gore

Address: 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505

Phone: 580-355-3036

Friday, September 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 580-355-3036 to schedule.

Midwest City

Drs. J. Brock Cherry, Corey Christensen, Chase Hunter, Sawyer Lee, Jonathan Poe, and John Smay @ Midwest City Vision Source

Address: 2008 S Post Road, Midwest City, OK 73130

Phone: 405-732-2277

Friday, September 30, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 405-732-2277 and tell the scheduler you are calling for Giving Sight Day.

Oklahoma City

Dr. Irene Lam @ Bonavision Eye Center

Address: 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Phone: 405-528-8200

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Dr. Colby Ricks @ Vision Source OKC South

Address: 10101 S Pennsylvania Ave, Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Phone: 405-691-3319

Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Voucher required: Visit the office before September 23 to request a Free Eye Health Exam voucher.

Sallisaw

Dr. Amanda Hatcher @ Total Eye Care, LLC

Address: 1105 E Cherokee Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955-7611

Phone: 918-775-4524

Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Voucher required: Call 918-775-4524 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Shawnee

Drs. Trevor Conklin, Kyle Karnish, Travis Kliewer, and Brianna Weber @ Shawnee Vision Source

Address: 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804

Phone: 405-275-7676

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 405-275-7676 and ask to be put on the Giving Sight Day waiting list. The staff will call back to schedule your appointment.

Tahlequah

Dr. Wyatt Williams and Dr. Jessica Livermont @ Keys Eye Care

Address: 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Phone: 918-207-0700

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.

Tulsa

Dr. Brett Beasley @ Twenty Twenty EyeCare

Address: 7408 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136

Phone: 918-794-6700

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.

Tuttle

Dr. Crystal Mosteller @ Tuttle Family Eyecare

Address: 206 E Main Street, Tuttle, OK 73089

Phone: 405-381-2244

September 26-30, 2022, during business hours

Appointment required: Call ahead to make an appointment and sign up for a voucher.