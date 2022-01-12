LIST: Oklahoma schools going virtual as COVID-19 cases rise

Two Oklahoma City Public Schools locations have been moved to virtual learning.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With COVID-19 cases continually on the rise, several Oklahoma schools districts are being forced to go virtual due to a number of teachers and students out with the virus.

Choctaw/Nicoma Park Public Schools

All Choctaw/Nicoma Park schools will be going virtual Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.

Deer Creek Public Schools

Deer Creek Middle School moved to remote learning for Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.

Due to the rise in student COVID cases, all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

Mid-Del Public Schools

Mid-Del Schools will be closed from Jan. 13 through Jan. 17.

Officials say Jan. 13 through Jan. 17 will be non-instructional days, adding that school buildings will be closed.

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Capitol Hill High School, Webster Middle School, Putnam Heights Academy, Van Buren Elementary, Fillmore Elementary, Coolidge Elementary, Taft Middle School (including the main campus and 5th grade center at Linwood), Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, FD Moon Middle School, Jefferson Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School, Rogers Elementary, Shidler Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary are all virtual for the remainder of the week.

Putnam City Public Schools

Putnam City Schools officials announced Tuesday evening that middle and high schools will move to distance learning for the remainder of this week.

That includes Putnam City High School, Putnam City North High School, Putnam City West High School, Putnam City Academy, Capps Middle School, Cooper Middle School, Hefner Middle School, Mayfield Middle School, and Western Oaks Middle School.

Putnam City Public School District also announced that Wiley Post Elementary School would be in distance learning on Wednesday, Jan. 12 due to staffing shortages.

University of Central Oklahoma

The UCO campus is moving to Level 2 operations listed in the university’s COVID-19 Decision-Making Framework through Jan. 23.

That means classes must either go all-virtual or hybrid, or remain in-person with masks required.

Yukon Public Schools

All schools within the Yukon Public Schools district will be closed temporarily starting Thursday because of COVID-related staffing shortages.

District schools will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 17. Schools will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.