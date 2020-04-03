Live Now
List: Oklahoma towns, cities with curfews during coronavirus crisis

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma cities and towns are imposing curfews for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canton

Canton is implementing a temporary curfew for all residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is in effect until further notice. 

Geary

Effective immediately, there is a curfew for City of Geary daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Kingfisher

The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for individuals working in an “essential business” or an emergency condition.

Lawton

A curfew is imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Essential work and essential shopping for such workers is permitted en route; emergency travel is permitted. Essential workers should carry letters after curfew.

