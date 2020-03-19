List: Restaurants you can support through take-out and delivery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As restaurants around the state close their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahomans are keeping their kitchens open to keep their businesses afloat, so here’s a list on where you can buy and support local.

Coolgreens is offering ‘Family Fuel’ meals that will serve 4-5 people for pickup or delivery.

Denny’s restaurants in Oklahoma is waiving all delivery fees through April 12 and limiting store hours.

DoorDash is waiving commission from restaurants on their apps when you order.

Ellis Island Coffee and Wine Lounge locations are waiving the price of their drinks. Pay what you can, and if you can’t, they’ll still serve you. Along with curbside service.

Curbside delivery/takeout & Postmates are available Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Golden Corral on I-40 & MacArthur is offering $5-$6.99 meal boxes. You get your choice: one of nine protein options, two sides, a roll, and two chocolate chip cookies.

Hunny Bunny Biscuit Co. is offering curbside, carryout, and delivery via Postmates. You can also order mimosas to go for $15.

Joey’s Pizzeria is offering curbside and delivery services.

Johnnie’s on Britton Rd now offers free delivery. Call 405.751.2565 to place an order for free delivery.

All Johnnie’s locations are open for to-go.

McNellie’s OKC is offering curbside pickup, carry-out, and delivery via DoorDash.

Off the Hook Seafood and More’s south OKC location is offering family platters. Text Corey at 405-812-1137.

Panera Bread franchise owners are offering Drive Thru, takeout, contactless rapid pickup and delivery through Panerabread.com or by using the app.

Patty Wagon says dine-in service it temporarily closed, but they are still open for drive-thru and delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, and DoorDash.

All curbside orders and to-go orders will receive a 15% discount and a free soft drink or iced tea with any entrée purchase.

Swadley’s is offering drive-thru, new curbside pick-up, or get it delivered hot to your doorstep.

Zac’s Cajun Kitchen is offering free delivery on Menufy and DoorDash through March 29. They are also donating 20% of their sales to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma through the end of April.