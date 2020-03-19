List: Schools’ post-Spring Break plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, schools across the state are making plans for education after Spring Break.

The Board of Education announced Monday all schools will be closed until at least April 6th.

Mid-America Christian University announced last Thursday that it is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for two weeks following spring break. They have since amended this to be the remainder of the semester.

On Friday, Oklahoma Baptist University announced that it has moved to online learning for a minimum of two weeks after Spring Break.

Oklahoma City Community College classes will be conducted online until at least April 5.

OC will transition all in-person classes to online learning beginning March 22 and continuing through at least April 3, the university said last Thursday.

Oklahoma City University officials announced last Wednesday that all classes will be online for at least two weeks once students return from Spring Break.

Oklahoma State University officials announced Wednesday that following Spring Break, all classes will be held online.

Face-to-face classes at Rose State College will shift online between March 23-April 3.

SWOSU classes will be exclusively online from March 23 through April 3, the university announced last Thursday.

UCO officials announced Wednesday that University of Central Oklahoma classes will be presented entirely online for the rest of the 2020 spring semester.

On Wednesday night, OU announced that it would be transitioning to online courses throughout the rest of the semester.

The University of Tulsa is taking all classes online for the remainder of the semester.