Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

List: Schools’ post-Spring Break plans

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, schools across the state are making plans for education after Spring Break.

Elementary, middle, and high schools:

The Board of Education announced Monday all schools will be closed until at least April 6th. 

Mid-America Christian University:

Mid-America Christian University announced last Thursday that it is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for two weeks following spring break. They have since amended this to be the remainder of the semester.

Oklahoma Baptist University:

On Friday, Oklahoma Baptist University announced that it has moved to online learning for a minimum of two weeks after Spring Break.

Oklahoma City Community College:

Oklahoma City Community College classes will be conducted online until at least April 5.

Oklahoma Christian University:

OC will transition all in-person classes to online learning beginning March 22 and continuing through at least April 3, the university said last Thursday.

Oklahoma City University:

Oklahoma City University officials announced last Wednesday that all classes will be online for at least two weeks once students return from Spring Break.

Oklahoma State University:

Oklahoma State University officials announced Wednesday that following Spring Break, all classes will be held online.

Rose State College:

Face-to-face classes at Rose State College will shift online between March 23-April 3. 

Southwestern Oklahoma State University:

SWOSU classes will be exclusively online from March 23 through April 3, the university announced last Thursday.

University of Central Oklahoma:

UCO officials announced Wednesday that University of Central Oklahoma classes will be presented entirely online for the rest of the 2020 spring semester.

University of Oklahoma:

On Wednesday night, OU announced that it would be transitioning to online courses throughout the rest of the semester.

University of Tulsa:

The University of Tulsa is taking all classes online for the remainder of the semester.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter