List: Schools’ post-Spring Break plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, schools across the state are making plans for education after Spring Break.
Elementary, middle, and high schools:
The Board of Education announced Monday all schools will be closed until at least April 6th.
Mid-America Christian University:
Mid-America Christian University announced last Thursday that it is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for two weeks following spring break. They have since amended this to be the remainder of the semester.
Oklahoma Baptist University:
On Friday, Oklahoma Baptist University announced that it has moved to online learning for a minimum of two weeks after Spring Break.
Oklahoma City Community College:
Oklahoma City Community College classes will be conducted online until at least April 5.
Oklahoma Christian University:
OC will transition all in-person classes to online learning beginning March 22 and continuing through at least April 3, the university said last Thursday.
Oklahoma City University:
Oklahoma City University officials announced last Wednesday that all classes will be online for at least two weeks once students return from Spring Break.
Oklahoma State University:
Oklahoma State University officials announced Wednesday that following Spring Break, all classes will be held online.
Rose State College:
Face-to-face classes at Rose State College will shift online between March 23-April 3.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University:
SWOSU classes will be exclusively online from March 23 through April 3, the university announced last Thursday.
University of Central Oklahoma:
UCO officials announced Wednesday that University of Central Oklahoma classes will be presented entirely online for the rest of the 2020 spring semester.
University of Oklahoma:
On Wednesday night, OU announced that it would be transitioning to online courses throughout the rest of the semester.
University of Tulsa:
The University of Tulsa is taking all classes online for the remainder of the semester.