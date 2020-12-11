List: Sites offering free COVID-19 tests across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, Oklahomans are being warned to take precautions.
Officials stress that if you plan to travel for the holidays and gather with groups of people from outside of your household, you are putting yourself at risk for exposure to the virus.
If you need to be tested for COVID-19, there are several locations across the state that are offering free tests for Oklahomans.
However, these test sites may have eligibility requirements and may require an appointment.
- Adair County Health Department – 600 West Hickory in Stillwell
- Atoka County Health Department- 932 W. 13th St. in Atoka
- Beaver County Health Department – 2 US 270 in Beaver
- Beckham County Health Department – 115 S. 4th St. in Sayre
- Beckham County Health Department – 400 E. 3rd St. in Elk City
- Blaine County Health Department – 521 W. 4th St. in Watonga
- Bryan County Health Department – 1524 W. Chuckwa in Durant
- Caddo County Health Department – 216 W. Broadway in Anadarko
- Canadian County Health Department – 100 S. Rock Island in El Reno
- Canadian County Health Department – 1023 E. Vandament in Yukon
- Carter County Health Department – 405 S. Washington in Ardmore
- Cherokee County Health Department – 912 S. College in Tahlequah
- Chickasaw Nation Ardmore Health Clinic – 2510 Chickasaw Dr. in Ardmore (CNDH patients)
- Choctaw County Health Department – 103 S. Fourth in Hugo
- Cleveland County Health Department – 424 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore
- Cleveland County Health Department – 250 12th Ave. N.E. in Norman
- IMMY Labs – 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. in Norman
- Coal County Health Department – 1404 S. Broadway in Coalgate
- Comanche County Health Department – 1010 S.W. Sheridan Rd. in Lawton
- Cotton County Health Department – 1501 A South 7th in Walters
- Craig County Health Department – 115 E. Delaware in Vinita
- Creek County Health Department – 1808 S. Hickory in Sapulpa
- Creek County Health Department – 408 W. 4th in Bristow
- Custer County Health Department – 220 N. Bradley in Weatherford
- Custer County Health Department – 3030 Custer Ave. in Clinton
- Delaware County Health Department – 432 S. 9th St. in Jay
- Garfield County Health Department – 2501 Mercer Dr. in Enid
- Garvin County Health Department – 1809 S. Chickasaw in Pauls Valley
- Grady County Health Department – 2116 Iowa St. in Chickasha
- Grant County Health Department – 115 N. Main in Medford
- Greer County Health Department – 2100 N. Louis Tittle in Mangum
- Harmon County Health Department – 1104 N. 7th in Hollis
- Harper County Health Department – 701 Texas Dr. in Laverne
- Haskell County Health Department – 1407 N.E. D St. in Stigler
- Hughes County Health Department – 200 McDougal Dr. in Holdenville
- Jackson County Health Department – 401 W. Tamarack in Altus
- Jefferson County Health Department – 107 E. Anderson Ave. in Waurika
- Johnston County Health Department – 1080 S. Byrd in Tishomingo
- Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Health Clinic – 817 E. 6th St. in Tishomingo
- Kay County Health Department – 433 Fairview in Ponca City
- Kingfisher County Health Department – 124 E. Sheridan in Kingfisher
- Kiowa County Health Department – 431 W. Elm in Hobart
- Latimer County Health Department – 201 W. Main in Wilburton
- LeFlore County Health Department – 1204 Dewey Ave. in Poteau
- Lincoln County Health Department – 101 Meadow Lane in Chandler
- Logan County Health Department – 215 Fairgrounds Rd. in Guthrie
- Love County Health Department – 200 C.E. Colston Dr. in Marietta
- Major County Health Department – 501 E. Broadway in Fairview
- Marshall County Health Department – 310 W. Lillie Blvd. in Madill
- Mayes County Health Department – 111 N.E. First in Pryor
- McClain County Health Department – 600 N. Main in Blanchard
- Chickasaw Nation Purcell Health Clinic- 1438 Hardcastle Blvd. in Purcell
- McClain County Health Department – 919 N. Ninth in Purcell
- McCurtain County Health Department – 1400 Lynn Lane in Idabel
- McIntosh County Health Department – 29 Hospital Rd. in Eufaula
- McIntosh County Health Department – 211 W. Gentry in Checotah
- Murray County Health Department – 730 Cambridge in Sulphur
- Muskogee County Health Department – 530 S. 34th St. in Muskogee
- Noble County Health Department – 300 E. Fir St. in Perry
- Okfuskee County Health Department – 125 N. 2nd in Okemah
- OU Physicians – 1100 Stonewall Ave. in Oklahoma City
- IMMY Labs – 325 E. 1st St. in Edmond
- IMMY Labs – 2501 E. Memorial Rd. in Edmond
- OU Medicine Public Testing Site – 701 N.E. 8th St. in Oklahoma City
- Okmulgee County Health Department – 1304 R.D. Miller Dr. in Okmulgee
- Osage County Health Department – 1115 E. 15th St. in Pawhuska
- Ottawa County Health Department – 1930 N. Elmo in Miami
- Pawnee County Health Department – 639 Seventh St. in Pawnee
- Pawnee County Health Department – 1390 W. Cherokee in Cleveland
- Payne County Health Department – 1026 N. Linwood in Cushing
- Payne County Health Department – 1321 W. 7th Ave. in Stillwater
- Pittsburg County Health Department – 1400 E. College Ave. in McAlester
- Pontotoc County Health Department – 2330 Arlington in Ada
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center – 1921 Stonecipher Blvd. in Ada
- Pottawatomie County Health Department – 1904 Gordon Cooper in Shawnee
- Pushmataha County Health Department – 318 W. Main in Antlers
- Rogers County Health Department – 2664 N. Highway 88 in Claremore
- Seminole County Health Department – 1900 Boren Blvd. in Seminole
- Sequoyah County Health Department – 612 N. Oak St. in Sallisaw
- Stephens County Health Department – 1401 Bois D’Arc in Duncan
- Texas County Health Department – 1410 N. East St. in Guymon
- Tillman County Health Department – 1500 N. Main in Frederick
- IMMY Labs- 3208 E. 8th St. in Tulsa
- Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences – 1111 W. 17th St. in Tulsa
- Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center – 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tulsa
- University of Oklahoma Waymon Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic – 591 E. 36th St. North in Tulsa
- Tulsa Health Department South – 8414 E. 101st St. in Tulsa
- Wagoner County Health Department – 28596 E. 141st St. in Coweta
- Wagoner County Health Department – 212 N. Pierce in Wagoner
- Washington County Health Department – 5121 SE Jacquelyn Ln. in Bartlesville
- Woods County Health Department – 511 Barnes Ave. in Alva
- Woodward County Health Department – 1631 Texas Ave. in Woodward.
For more information, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.
