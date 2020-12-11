List: Sites offering free COVID-19 tests across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, Oklahomans are being warned to take precautions.

Officials stress that if you plan to travel for the holidays and gather with groups of people from outside of your household, you are putting yourself at risk for exposure to the virus.

If you need to be tested for COVID-19, there are several locations across the state that are offering free tests for Oklahomans.

However, these test sites may have eligibility requirements and may require an appointment.

Adair County Health Department – 600 West Hickory in Stillwell

Atoka County Health Department- 932 W. 13th St. in Atoka

Beaver County Health Department – 2 US 270 in Beaver

Beckham County Health Department – 115 S. 4th St. in Sayre

Beckham County Health Department – 400 E. 3rd St. in Elk City

Blaine County Health Department – 521 W. 4th St. in Watonga

Bryan County Health Department – 1524 W. Chuckwa in Durant

Caddo County Health Department – 216 W. Broadway in Anadarko

Canadian County Health Department – 100 S. Rock Island in El Reno

Canadian County Health Department – 1023 E. Vandament in Yukon

Carter County Health Department – 405 S. Washington in Ardmore

Cherokee County Health Department – 912 S. College in Tahlequah

Chickasaw Nation Ardmore Health Clinic – 2510 Chickasaw Dr. in Ardmore (CNDH patients)

Choctaw County Health Department – 103 S. Fourth in Hugo

Cleveland County Health Department – 424 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore

Cleveland County Health Department – 250 12th Ave. N.E. in Norman

IMMY Labs – 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. in Norman

Coal County Health Department – 1404 S. Broadway in Coalgate

Comanche County Health Department – 1010 S.W. Sheridan Rd. in Lawton

Cotton County Health Department – 1501 A South 7th in Walters

Craig County Health Department – 115 E. Delaware in Vinita

Creek County Health Department – 1808 S. Hickory in Sapulpa

Creek County Health Department – 408 W. 4th in Bristow

Custer County Health Department – 220 N. Bradley in Weatherford

Custer County Health Department – 3030 Custer Ave. in Clinton

Delaware County Health Department – 432 S. 9th St. in Jay

Garfield County Health Department – 2501 Mercer Dr. in Enid

Garvin County Health Department – 1809 S. Chickasaw in Pauls Valley

Grady County Health Department – 2116 Iowa St. in Chickasha

Grant County Health Department – 115 N. Main in Medford

Greer County Health Department – 2100 N. Louis Tittle in Mangum

Harmon County Health Department – 1104 N. 7th in Hollis

Harper County Health Department – 701 Texas Dr. in Laverne

Haskell County Health Department – 1407 N.E. D St. in Stigler

Hughes County Health Department – 200 McDougal Dr. in Holdenville

Jackson County Health Department – 401 W. Tamarack in Altus

Jefferson County Health Department – 107 E. Anderson Ave. in Waurika

Johnston County Health Department – 1080 S. Byrd in Tishomingo

Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Health Clinic – 817 E. 6th St. in Tishomingo

Kay County Health Department – 433 Fairview in Ponca City

Kingfisher County Health Department – 124 E. Sheridan in Kingfisher

Kiowa County Health Department – 431 W. Elm in Hobart

Latimer County Health Department – 201 W. Main in Wilburton

LeFlore County Health Department – 1204 Dewey Ave. in Poteau

Lincoln County Health Department – 101 Meadow Lane in Chandler

Logan County Health Department – 215 Fairgrounds Rd. in Guthrie

Love County Health Department – 200 C.E. Colston Dr. in Marietta

Major County Health Department – 501 E. Broadway in Fairview

Marshall County Health Department – 310 W. Lillie Blvd. in Madill

Mayes County Health Department – 111 N.E. First in Pryor

McClain County Health Department – 600 N. Main in Blanchard

Chickasaw Nation Purcell Health Clinic- 1438 Hardcastle Blvd. in Purcell

McClain County Health Department – 919 N. Ninth in Purcell

McCurtain County Health Department – 1400 Lynn Lane in Idabel

McIntosh County Health Department – 29 Hospital Rd. in Eufaula

McIntosh County Health Department – 211 W. Gentry in Checotah

Murray County Health Department – 730 Cambridge in Sulphur

Muskogee County Health Department – 530 S. 34th St. in Muskogee

Noble County Health Department – 300 E. Fir St. in Perry

Okfuskee County Health Department – 125 N. 2nd in Okemah

OU Physicians – 1100 Stonewall Ave. in Oklahoma City

IMMY Labs – 325 E. 1st St. in Edmond

IMMY Labs – 2501 E. Memorial Rd. in Edmond

OU Medicine Public Testing Site – 701 N.E. 8th St. in Oklahoma City

Okmulgee County Health Department – 1304 R.D. Miller Dr. in Okmulgee

Osage County Health Department – 1115 E. 15th St. in Pawhuska

Ottawa County Health Department – 1930 N. Elmo in Miami

Pawnee County Health Department – 639 Seventh St. in Pawnee

Pawnee County Health Department – 1390 W. Cherokee in Cleveland

Payne County Health Department – 1026 N. Linwood in Cushing

Payne County Health Department – 1321 W. 7th Ave. in Stillwater

Pittsburg County Health Department – 1400 E. College Ave. in McAlester

Pontotoc County Health Department – 2330 Arlington in Ada

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center – 1921 Stonecipher Blvd. in Ada

Pottawatomie County Health Department – 1904 Gordon Cooper in Shawnee

Pushmataha County Health Department – 318 W. Main in Antlers

Rogers County Health Department – 2664 N. Highway 88 in Claremore

Seminole County Health Department – 1900 Boren Blvd. in Seminole

Sequoyah County Health Department – 612 N. Oak St. in Sallisaw

Stephens County Health Department – 1401 Bois D’Arc in Duncan

Texas County Health Department – 1410 N. East St. in Guymon

Tillman County Health Department – 1500 N. Main in Frederick

IMMY Labs- 3208 E. 8th St. in Tulsa

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences – 1111 W. 17th St. in Tulsa

Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center – 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tulsa

University of Oklahoma Waymon Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic – 591 E. 36th St. North in Tulsa

Tulsa Health Department South – 8414 E. 101st St. in Tulsa

Wagoner County Health Department – 28596 E. 141st St. in Coweta

Wagoner County Health Department – 212 N. Pierce in Wagoner

Washington County Health Department – 5121 SE Jacquelyn Ln. in Bartlesville

Woods County Health Department – 511 Barnes Ave. in Alva

Woodward County Health Department – 1631 Texas Ave. in Woodward.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.

LATEST STORIES: