Listen while you run: OKC Memorial Marathon launches Run to Remember Podcast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s motivation for runners training for the 26.2 mile race. The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has officially released its first podcast.

The Run to Remember podcast will release episodes each Thursday leading up to race weekend April 22-24, 2022.

The podcast will feature well-known runners, trainers and community members to discuss topics involving the race.

In the first episode, released January 13, 2022, host Kristin Fares and race director Kari Watkins talk with individuals impacted by the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing, including family member Blayne Arthur, survivor Amy Downs and first responder Greg Johnston.

Bart Yasso is also featured in this first episode, offering training tips, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt speaks on the importance and impact of the Marathon.

“We are so excited to be among the first Marathons in the country to introduce a podcast,” said Watkins. “We believe this will be motivational for our runners and just as meaningful for the community as we remind everyone of our mission and Why We Run. We hope you’ll please take the time to listen.”

You can listen to the Run to Remember podcast on the OKC Memorial Marathon’s website or on Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and Stitcher podcast platforms.