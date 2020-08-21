Little Axe Public Schools moves to virtual learning after staff shows symptoms of COVID-19

LITTLE AXE, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro school district says it has decided to move to virtual learning after several staff members began showing signs of COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials with the Little Axe Public School District announced that the district will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

“This decision has been reached due to an increased number of staff with symptoms of COVID-19 currently. The increase in symptoms appears to be occurring in the Middle School and we are attempting to prevent further spread throughout the district,” the district said in a letter to parents.

District leaders say the distance/virtual instruction will begin on Aug. 24 and all students will be expected to continue learning virtually until in-person classes resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

All athletic activities and other events during that time period have been canceled.

