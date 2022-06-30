OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders rushed a small child to the hospital Thursday after she was found unresponsive in a family pool at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Officials say just before noon, the girl was found not breathing in a backyard swimming pool by a family member at a home near NW 150th and Western.

No one knows how long she was in the water before the relative found her.

The family pulled her out, immediately began CPR and called 911.

While on the phone with dispatch, the child started coughing.

First responders got to the scene shortly after and transferred her to a nearby hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear how she fell into the pool.