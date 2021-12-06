Live: Brent Venables has first news conference as OU head coach

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time as head football coach of the University of Oklahoma, Brent Venables addressed the media on Monday.

Brent Venables is set to take over as the 23rd head coach in Oklahoma football history.

Venables served as defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator for OU from 1999 to 2011.

During his tenure at OU, he coached three Butkus Award winners and seven finalists in his career.

In 2006, OU led the Big 12 in total defense and scoring defense. In 2003, OU ranked first in the nation in total defense, first in passing defense, second in pass efficiency defense, third in scoring defense and fifth in turnover margin.

Venables has spent the last ten years at Clemson where he’s won two national championships as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2018 Venables was named associate head coach of the Tigers.

In 2016, Venables won the Broyles Award given to the nations top assistant coach. He’s also the highest paid assistant coach in college football. He’s turned down multiple head coaching jobs over the years including Auburn last season, per ESPN.

In his 25 years as a coach, Venables has recorded 25 winning seasons, 29 bowl games, and has coached in eight national championship games.