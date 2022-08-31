OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a chase ended at a home near S.W. 16th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Initial reports indicated that one suspect jumped out of the vehicle near S.W. 23rd and Agnew, and that two others took shelter in an RV at the home where the chase came to an end.

Several law enforcement officers arrived at the home and are involved in a possible standoff.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police sent a chemical into the RV in an attempt to get the suspect to come outside.

However, the suspect was seen breaking out of the RV into the house on the property.

This is a developing story.