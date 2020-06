OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the interim commissioner of the state's Department of Health says a surge in cases was expected after the state began reopening.

“As we have expected, our state is experiencing increased positive cases since reopening,” in late April, Dr. Lance Frye said in a Friday night news release. "We all have to learn how to live within this new normal, and both our health care system and the general public must stay vigilant and prepared.”