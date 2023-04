OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office are calling for a new trial in an old murder case.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office announced that they were holding a news conference for a major announcement.

District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced that she is calling for a new trial for Glynn Simmons, who was convicted in the Edmond Liquor Store murder in 1974.