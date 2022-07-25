The funeral for Sgt. Nelson will be live in the player above.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is preparing to say goodbye to a fallen Oklahoma police officer, Sgt. C.J. Nelson.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving multiple vehicles along Broadway Extension at Comfort Dr.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a utility truck crashed into a group of vehicles that were stopped at a red light. In all, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized an Edmond police officer on a motorcycle had been hit.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, the Edmond Police Department identified the officer as 38-year-old Sgt. C.J. Nelson.

“It is with profound sadness that we release the name of our fallen brother, Sergeant C.J. Nelson, 38, a loving husband, and father to an 11-year-old daughter and seven-year- old son. Sergeant Nelson’s passing leaves a hole in the lives of those who loved him and in the community of Edmond that will never be filled. Sergeant Nelson dedicated himself to his family and serving a community that he loved. Today would have been Sergeant Nelson’s 13th anniversary with the Edmond Police Department. Sergeant Nelson is the first Edmond Police Officer to lose his life in the line of duty. The Edmond Police Department, the City of Edmond, and the Edmond community are indebted to C.J. Nelson and his family for their sacrifice. Please continue to lift up the Nelson family, the Edmond Police Department, and the Edmond community with prayers for comfort and healing. Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here. 519 EOW 7-19-22,” the Edmond Police Department posted on Facebook.

Sgt. Nelson’s funeral is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.

After the service, organizers say there will be an outdoor ceremony that includes a 21 gun salute, a flyover, and ‘Riderless Horse’ memorial, and a final radio call.

St. Luke’s has set up a memorial fund for the family of Officer Nelson. If you would like to give, click the link and select “Nelson Memorial Fund” from the drop down.