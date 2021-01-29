Gov. Stitt announces managed care organizations to help with expansion of Oklahoma Medicaid program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The State of Oklahoma is privatizing the Medicaid program.

On Friday the Secretary of Health and Mental Health and Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO, Kevin Corbett, will announce the selected managed care organizations who will assist OHCA in implementing a comprehensive managed care delivery system for certain SoonerCare members.

The managed care program will be known as SoonerSelect.

Four companies were selected to partner with the state:

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Humana Health Horizons

Oklahoma Complete Health

United Healthcare



After Oklahomans voted to expand Medicaid, they voted no on State Question 814. That would have shifted money from TSET which is the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Fund.

The expansion begins July 1, 2021. Until then, state legislators will need to work together to secure the multi-million dollar funding.

State legislators will have until the last Friday of May 2021, when the next legislative session ends, to secure funding for Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion.