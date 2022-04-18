OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be announcing an economic development opportunity for the state on Monday afternoon.

Stitt is asking the legislature for ‘mega legislation’ to help lure new technology industries to Oklahoma.

The industry at the top of the list is electric vehicle manufacturing.

While not naming the specific company or what type of facility involved in ongoing talks Stitt is asking lawmakers to create additional incentives to offer companies creating thousands of jobs in the state.