SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is getting his first look at the damage left behind by Wednesday’s tornadoes in Seminole.

On Wednesday evening, meteorologists began tracking a large supercell.

The storm eventually evolved into a tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie County before it made its way to Seminole.

After the tornado moved through town, residents got their first glimpse of the damage.

Roofs had been torn from buildings, power lines were down across the town, windows were blown out, and some buildings were destroyed.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he would be surveying the damage in the area.

His first stop was the Academy of Seminole, where a teacher and her family took shelter as the storm moved through the area.

Stitt was then planning to drive through downtown Seminole to see the damage to local businesses.

“We’re so fortunate that there were no loss of lives and really no significant injuries that we know of at this point. So we’re so thankful for that. Structures can be rebuilt and so Oklahomans are out all throughout the streets right now, clearing debris and will rebuild. And we’re just thankful that no one was hurt,” Stitt said.

Sen. Zack Taylor, (R-Seminole), released the following statement:

“While the entire town of Seminole is without power, I’m grateful there are currently no reported injuries or fatalities, and I am prayerful that remains to be the case. My heart goes out to those who have been impacted by this tornado, but I know our community will pull together and come through the storm stronger than ever. The Red Cross is on the scene, and for those who need shelter, the Seminole FBC Bridge and Haney Center are open. My office is available to help however is needed, and I will be coordinating with the governor’s office as needs are accessed and we determine what assistance may be available for the recovery process.”