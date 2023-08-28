Update 8.28.23 12:00 P.M.

Family has identified the 16-year-old who was killed as Cordae Carter.

Image courtesy Candi Smith

Update 8.28.23 11:10 A.M.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommy Johnson said Monday morning his office is investigating one part of the deadly shooting that happened Friday night at the Choctaw High School football game and that involves off-duty officers.

Johnson says an off-duty Del City police officer was working the football game and shoot a 42-year-old in the chest. That person is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson says the officer did not shoot the 16-year old victim who died.

Sheriff says the off-duty officer perceived some kind of threat and that is when he fired his weapon.

The sheriff’s office would like to encourage people to send videos they shot during and after the shooting to the police department.

Original Story:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Three people were shot during a shooting at high school football game in Choctaw on Friday night.

A 16 year old Midwest City High School student was killed and two others wounded.

Two off-duty Del City police officers were working security at the football game. One of the officers fired their weapon at the scene.

The Del City Police Department released a statement addressing the officer-involved shooting on the Choctaw High School campus.

Because the incident occurred outside of the Del City Police’s jurisdiction, Police Chief Loyd Berger has requested the assistance of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the officer involved shooting.