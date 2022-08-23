Note: This story is currently being updated with new information.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One day after the tragic shooting death of an Oklahoma County deputy, and the shooting of another deputy, local law enforcement leaders are releasing more information about the shooting.

Deputy Mark Johns, image from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson and Police Chief Wade Gourley held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, shedding light on the deadly shooting of Sgt. Bobby Swartz, as well as the shooting of another deputy.

Johnson officially identified the second deputy as Mark Johns, whom he said is recovering at a hospital after undergoing surgery, and is in good spirits.

Gourley said he and the members the OKCPD are praying for Johns to have a speedy recovery, and for Swartz’s family and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.

Benjamin Plank, 35, allegedly shot both Swartz and Johns at a home in the 2200 block of S.W. 78th, in the area of 78th and Youngs.

The deputies responded to the home to serve eviction papers.

Plank opened fire at Swartz in the backyard of the residence. Johns ran to the back to protect his colleague, and was shot multiple times.

Swartz, a 25-year veteran of the force, died at OU Health. Johns suffered wounds that left him serious condition.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

Following the shooting, Plank led dozens of law enforcement officers on a wild chase through the metro.

“During the pursuit, the suspect was firing rounds at the officers, and we had officers returning fire at the suspect,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

The chase came to an end at Tinker Air Force Base.

Plank was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon.