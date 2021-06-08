Live music, vendors celebrating start of summer at Sunflower Festival

LAMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a getaway to celebrate the joys of summer, you won’t have to go too far from home.

Rustic Roots in Lamont, Oklahoma will be celebrating the summer with the Sunflower Festival on June 12.

Beginning at 10 a.m., guests can visit vendors, food trucks, take part in facepainting, yard games, and even a petting zoo.

Organizers say there will be a cornhole tournament, hot dog eating contest, and even an agripageant.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., organizers say there will be live music and dancing for all to enjoy.

Admission to the festival is $10.

