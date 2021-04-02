Live: Oklahoma City police release new details after deadly hostage situation at jail

Disclaimer: Disturbing images and language will likely be shown during Friday's news conference.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are releasing additional information following a deadly hostage situation last weekend.

This past weekend, chaos erupted at the Oklahoma County Detention Center when a detention officer, Daniel Misquez, was taken hostage by inmates.

The inmates complained about conditions at the jail, saying they have no running water and are not being fed.

“We got no food,” one of the inmates is heard saying in a Facebook Live during the hostage situation.

Ultimately, one of the inmates, Curtis Williams, was shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are holding a news conference regarding the officer-involved shooting at the jail.