Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

KFOR will stream the governor’s remarks live

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.

In recent weeks, OESC has held several job fairs to help get Oklahomans back to work.

However, Zumwalt says that they have heard from many businesses across the state that they are struggling to find people to apply for the positions.

Gov. Stitt says the extended federal unemployment benefits to Oklahomans will end in 6 weeks on June 26th.

This is earlier than those unemployment benefits will expire nationwide in the fall.