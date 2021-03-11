Oklahoma leaders announcing steps to ‘get our summer back’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans sign up to receive an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, state leaders say they are working to get life back to normal.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, and Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett announced they will review the state’s approach to COVID-19 over the last year.

During a news conference, the group says they plan to announce the next steps to ‘get our summer back.’

One year after that event, state leaders say they are taking steps to move forward into the ‘new normal.’

“The worst is behind us,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday.

Once the COVID-19 vaccines received emergency use authorization, Oklahoma health officials immediately began vaccinating the most vulnerable to the virus.CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine in select Oklahoma locations

In all, officials say 1,131,340 vaccines have been administered in Oklahoma.

“We are on the way to herd immunity as a state,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.

This week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the 2.5 million Oklahomans listed under Phase 3 are now eligible for the vaccine.

Phase 3 includes those in educational settings outside of PreK-12th grade including childcare facilities, early childhood facilities, colleges, universities, and other post-secondary institutions.

Phase 3 also includes workers at all essential businesses.

Moments later, Gov. Stitt announced that he would be issuing a new executive order to make sure there are no statewide restrictions on events, and said the order would also remove requirements to wear a mask in state buildings.

Stitt says that although COVID-19 is still in the state, he is basing his decisions on current hospitalizations and case counts.