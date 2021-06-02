Oklahoma official announces plans to file lawsuit against former attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After an attempted bribery charge was dropped against a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet, he announced that he is preparing to sue the former Oklahoma attorney general.

Last week, former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that he was resigning from the post, effective June 1.

Days later, Hunter announced that he had filed a motion in the District Court of Oklahoma County to dismiss an attempted bribery charge against David Ostrowe.

David Ostrowe, who is Stitt’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, was indicted in December for attempted bribery of an officer, a felony charge that could have sent him to prison for five years.

David Ostrowe

Hunter said in December that Ostrowe committed attempted bribery “by directing Oklahoma Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive the interest and penalties of JCG Futures, LLC, which were owed to the State of Oklahoma and if not compliant with this directive, appropriations to the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be withheld.”

Ostrowe was alleged to have said that if the penalties and interests weren’t waived, “State Senator Roger Thompson would punish the Oklahoma Tax Commission.”

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

On Wednesday, Ostrowe held a news conference to announce that he was planning to bring a lawsuit against Hunter.