OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t get enough of ‘your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,’ you won’t want to miss an event at the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall.

Participants will be able to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in a new way.

The Academy Award-winning film will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, will be joining the tour.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said composer Daniel Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The event will be coming to the Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale to the public on June 23 at 10 a.m.