News 4 is expecting an updated news conference. It will be streamed above.

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska.

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is leading the investigation.