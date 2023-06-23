OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans were on their lunch break, a line of severe storms moved into the metro.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:

  • Comanche
  • Kingfisher
  • Grady
  • Caddo
  • Oklahoma
  • Stephens
  • Cleveland
  • Kiowa
  • Logan
  • Canadian
  • McClain.

The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Meteorologists say wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour have been recorded with this storm.

The NWS says in addition to the strong winds, there is a risk for 1-inch hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:

  • Atoka
  • Bryan
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Kiowa
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • McClain
  • Murray
  • Oklahoma
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Seminole
  • Stephens
  • Tillman.

That watch remains in effect until 4 p.m.