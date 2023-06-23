OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans were on their lunch break, a line of severe storms moved into the metro.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:
- Comanche
- Kingfisher
- Grady
- Caddo
- Oklahoma
- Stephens
- Cleveland
- Kiowa
- Logan
- Canadian
- McClain.
The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday.
Meteorologists say wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour have been recorded with this storm.
The NWS says in addition to the strong winds, there is a risk for 1-inch hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:
- Atoka
- Bryan
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Garvin
- Grady
- Hughes
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kiowa
- Love
- Marshall
- McClain
- Murray
- Oklahoma
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Tillman.
That watch remains in effect until 4 p.m.