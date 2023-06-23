OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans were on their lunch break, a line of severe storms moved into the metro.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:

Comanche

Kingfisher

Grady

Caddo

Oklahoma

Stephens

Cleveland

Kiowa

Logan

Canadian

McClain.

The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Meteorologists say wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour have been recorded with this storm.

The NWS says in addition to the strong winds, there is a risk for 1-inch hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:

Atoka

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Kiowa

Love

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Oklahoma

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman.

That watch remains in effect until 4 p.m.