Tornado Warning for... Eastern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma.

8:43 p.m. A Tornado Warning is in effect in Lawton, Elgin, and Central High, Okla., until 9 p.m.

8:31 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Eastern Comanche County and Northwest Stephens County.

8:16 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, and Lincoln counties.

8:13 p.m. Mike Morgan reports it appeared on radar that a small tornado could have touched down over Tinker around 7:49 p.m.

8:07 p.m. A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Midwest City, Choctaw and Harrah until 8:15 p.m.

7:47 p.m. Severe storms continue continue moving across parts of the metro area and are packing potential for large hail, strong winds and heavy rain. A few of the storms could also produce a tornado, according to the National Weather Service’s Norman office.

7.43 p.m. Bridgecreek and Newcastle should be paying close attention to the situation.

7.39 p.m. The tornado warning has been extended and will now stretch to Eastern Oklahoma County.

7.38 p.m. Folks in North Moore should be aware the storm is ramping up again.

Here is what you need to do in a Tornado Warning:

Find shelter inside: A basement, underground shelter or certified safe-room are your best options. If you do not have access to those go to a closet or small interior room as shelter.

Cover yourself with a mattress or heavy blankets and stay away from windows.

If there’s no shelter, get to the lowest level of the building and get into the interior-most hallway or room without windows.

People in apartments should get to an apartment on the lowest level of their building and get to an interior, window-less room.

Use helmets, goggles and make sure to have heavy-soled shoes. You may also want to stock your safe area with bottled water and a coat or jacket for each person.

Do not take shelter in a manufactured home.

If you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued:

3 day supply of water (one gallon per person, per day)

All current prescription medications (oxygen tank for those who need it)

First aid kit (make sure you have antiseptic cleansers)

Food that won’t spoil, and a can opener

Trash bags

Battery-powered weather radio, extra batteries

Flashlight

One change of clothes and footwear per person

One blanket or sleeping bag per person

Extra set of car keys

Cash or credit card

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members and pets

Written instructions on how to turn off electricity, gas and water

Make copies of your important documents and papers

Cell phone

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask for each family member

Miscellaneous tools: wrench, pliers, screw drivers, hammer

7:35 p.m. A flood advisory is in effect in Stillwater due to heavy rain. National Weather Services tells community members to remember to “turn around, not drown!”

7:31 p.m. A tornado warning is still in effect in Oklahoma County.

7:13 p.m.– People in the path of these storms should take your tornado precautions.

7:03 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for the Tuttle, Mustang, southwestern Oklahoma City area until

7 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for the Stillwater area until 7:45.

6:56 p.m. Stillwater should be prepared for large hail and strong winds

6:49 p.m. Hail reported in Minco

6:38 p.m. I-40 in both directions in Canadian Co. at mile marker 119 is closed due to an accident. No word if it is weather realated.