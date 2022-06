OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The KFOR 4Warn Storm trackers are out as severe weather enters the state.

Flooding, hail, high winds, and even tornadoes are possible.

Track Watches and Warnings

Oklahoma Weather Radar

Up to 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible in the watch area with higher amounts not out of the question where heavier thunderstorms set up.

There’s also some potential for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail.