Oklahoma County deputies searching for chase suspect in metro area

Correction: The pursuing law enforcement agency was initially identified as Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies are actually pursuing the suspect.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect who led them on a chase through Oklahoma City’s metro area.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle following a vehicle chase. Deputies are searching for him near Sandra Drive and Arthur Drive in Midwest City. He is wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing controlled dangerous substances.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a suspect near Sandra Drive and Arthur Drive in Midwest City. Our warrants team was pursuing the suspect, who is wanted on a warrant for possession of CDS's, at about 3PM when the suspect ditched his car and took off on foot. pic.twitter.com/9DXSleC08c — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) November 18, 2021

The chase started near 15th and Sooner.

Deputies pursued the suspect, passing Reno at 60 mile per hour speeds, passing cars in oncoming traffic.

The chase passed Northeast 10th Street, and soon later was approaching 23rd Street.

The pursuit went west on 23rd, south on Sooner, south passing 10th and then west on Reno.

The suspect then led police onto Southeast 12th Street, then east on 10th and into a residential area.

Once in the residential area, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies surrounded a man and started to take him into custody, placing handcuffs on him, but then learned he was not the actual suspect, removed the handcuffs and let him go.

The search for the suspect then resumed.

Chopper 4 was in the sky over the scene, assisting deputies with locating the suspect.

This is a developing situation.