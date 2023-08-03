OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — LiveFree OKC is on a mission to prevent gun violence and they believe they have an alternative solution, launching Oklahoma’s first community intervention program.

“What we know is that less than 1% of a city’s population is usually responsible for almost 60% of the gun related shootings and homicides,” said Pastor Mike McBride, Executive Director of LiveFree USA.

McBride said the nonprofit organization will have a team trained to be ‘peacemakers.’

“The young men and women who are a part of the peace team are being trained on just the whole gamut of intervention, of prevention, of services, of case management, of cognitive behavioral therapy,” added McBride.

Community activist and musician, Jabee Williams said for him, it’s personal.

“I got a call from my mom and she said, ‘Your brother got shot,'” said Williams. “I’ve been impacted by gun violence throughout my life and I think that is something that a lot of people in our community want.”

Jabee’s hope is that other families won’t experience the violence he’s witnessed in Ward 7.

“We’re starting in Ward 7 because my mom always told me charity starts at home,” added Williams.

LiveFree is a national non-profit organization and social justice network “dedicated to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and mass criminalization through education, advocacy, and direct action.”