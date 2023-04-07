Puppy dog sitting on floor, looking up at camera

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 405 Animal Rescue is inviting the community to its 3rd birthday celebration.

According to 405 Animal Rescue, the rescue began in 2020 as an outlet to save, vet, foster and adopt out as many “furbabies” as possible. The Animal Rescue says it has continued to grow as it serves the Oklahoma City community.

405 Animal Rescue’s 3rd birthday party is planned for Saturday, April 8, at Stonecloud Brewery from 5-8 p.m. The Rescue says there will a “RUFFle” (raffle) and a silent auction to raise money and support their work.

For more information, visit 405animalrescue.org.