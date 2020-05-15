Local artist draws line to COVID-19 relief

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been said that art is too important not to be shared and during these difficult times, art is a way for us to share our humanity.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to be involved,” says artist Thomas Jones.

Jones specializes in custom personal hydration products to keep water bottles out of landfills.

Right now, Tom Jones Designs is also creating custom artwork to be auctioned and raffled with all the proceeds to going to a family, meal program, or a struggling small business in Oklahoma.

“Right now, our goal is to give and with the effects of COVID-19 so present in our lives, it’s extremely important to preserve our culture and we do this by giving aid to families and the people that make our community,” says Jones.

Those in need can apply on their website to be recipients in upcoming auctions, or you can commission a custom surf or snowboard.

“All of the art commissions, surfboard commissions and snowboard commissions, 100% of the proceeds go directly to families fighting against COVID-19,” says Jones.

Thomas’s art is intricate, interwoven and emotional, reminding everyone of the social ties we need now to get through this together.

“To preserve our culture, actions of radical localism need to happen now and a small contribution from everyone can make a huge cultural impact on our state,” he said.

If you would like to bid in the auction or buy a raffle ticket, visit Jones’ website.

You can also apply to be in the program there, or simply visit Instagram at @TomJonesDesigns.