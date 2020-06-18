Live Now
Tulsa Trump Rally Update

Local bank giving $50,000 to non-profit organizations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local bank says it is giving back to Oklahoma non-profit organizations trying to recover from the effects of COVID-19.

Regent Bank is giving away $15,000 and $10,000 to two organizations based on their impact and effort throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Non-profits can apply online, and an independent board will choose the organization. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, June 19.

The bank is also giving away five $5,000 awards to one non-profit in each of the bank’s five markets based on community feedback.

The markets include Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Nowata, Bartlesville, and Springfield, Missouri.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter