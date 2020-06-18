Local bank giving $50,000 to non-profit organizations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local bank says it is giving back to Oklahoma non-profit organizations trying to recover from the effects of COVID-19.

Regent Bank is giving away $15,000 and $10,000 to two organizations based on their impact and effort throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Non-profits can apply online, and an independent board will choose the organization. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, June 19.

The bank is also giving away five $5,000 awards to one non-profit in each of the bank’s five markets based on community feedback.

The markets include Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Nowata, Bartlesville, and Springfield, Missouri.