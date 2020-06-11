Local black artists to be celebrated in Black Lives Matter event in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District on Juneteenth

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 16th Street Plaza District will host an event on Juneteenth that celebrates local black artists.

‘Solidarity in the Plaza: Black Lives Matter’ will be held on Friday, June 19.

“The Black Lives Matter protests are crucial for us to make our city and state a fair and just place to live. We hope this event offers an opportunity for Black Lives Matter to gain more allies across our city and for the Plaza District to show its solidarity with this important movement,” said Camal Pennington, Plaza District Association board member.

The event will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 19, and feature 15-20 black visual artists throughout the district

‘Solidarity in the Plaza’ will also feature performances from black performers and culminate in a film screening at 9 p.m. led by Crystal Campbell and the Queer Film Continuum in the 1700 block of NW 16th Street.

“We’ve enjoyed a history of reaching out to those who often go overlooked – be it the LGBTQ+ community with Pride or the Latinx community with Día de los Muertos. Now it’s time for the Plaza District Association to do its part to reach out to the black community in a time when they most need our support. We are excited to showcase the immense amount of talent within the black artist community in celebration of and solidarity with Black Lives Matter,” said Selena Skorman, Executive Director of the Plaza District.

Wearing face masks and social distancing is encouraged during the event.

Click here for more information.