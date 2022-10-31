OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One Oklahoma City business offered an early opportunity to celebrate Día De Los Muertos.

Curran and Marymar Fudge own Dead People’s Stuff OKC on Linwood Blvd.

They opened the business Saturday to celebrate their Hispanic culture and to educate others on the “Day of the Dead.”

“We are Hispanic. This is our culture,” said Curran. “We want to try to educate the community about Dia De Los Muertos, try to honor it and just try to make it this fun event and celebrate the holiday.”

In front of the business, the Fudge’s had an altar filled with colorful mementos, keepsakes, and pictures that were sentimental to their family.

“We celebrate our ancestors by putting the foods that your ancestors used to like and the drinks,” said Marymar.

The celebration had face painting, food trucks, sugar skull decorating, and kids activities inside and outside of the large space.

The ”Day of the Dead” is a two-day celebration which begins Nov.1.

“This is a nice way to make sure the next generation doesn’t forget those that came before us,” said Curran.

The celebration was put on hold for two years because of COVID-19 but the family said it hoped the event would get even bigger in the years to come.