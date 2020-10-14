Local business helping families celebrate birthdays at home during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a sleepover completely reimagined.

“Each tent comes with twinkle lights,” said Slumber Party Club owner Chelsey Flint.

Say goodbye to the days of regular sleeping bags, Flint is taking the slumber party to new heights.

“I did this for my niece’s birthday party and it just turned into a business,” said Flint.

She creates individual tents for each kid. The tent has a mattress, flowers, and even balloons.

“They freak out when they see the tents, and their names, and then get to pick which tent they’re staying in for the night and it’s so fun” she said.

There are multiple design options.

Even with a pandemic, business is going strong.

“Right now, with play places not open and stuff like that, it’s kind of fun to have an in-home party with your kids,” said Flint.

The idea has taken off.

Flint has nine tents to rent out and is fully booked most weekends.

She says right now, families are wanting to stay inside their homes even more.

“People are doing more stuff smaller. They’re not having as big of parties so it’s easy to have a five-person slumber party and be your closest friends and more indoors at home,” she said.

She also is making it as safe as possible.

Kids bring their own pillows, and Flint sets up early enough that she’s not around as many people.

In the end, she’s hoping to create positive memories for so many trying to get through tough times.

“I think we’ll just keep going with it!” she said.

Flint will come set up the morning of the party and come pick up the supplies the next day.

She says the tents are typically for kids 10-years-old and younger.

To book, you can DM her Facebook page here.

