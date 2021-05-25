Local business shows Oklahoma Standard to KFOR crews during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last year, when the pandemic hit, businesses scrambled – trying to find ways to keep their employees safe.

For television stations, that meant separating their reporters and photographers from the rest of the newsroom so that everyone could still cover the news without potentially contaminating each other.

Well, after a year and two months of separation – we’ve finally been reunited with our reporters and photographers here at KFOR.

They’re back, working inside the television station!

Now, we need to give a big shout-out to Jim Walker and his team at Modular Services.

They’re located right next door to Channel 4 studios and they provided a safe workspace for our crews – for almost an entire year!

Today, KFOR’s General Manager Wes Milbourn took over a couple of backpacks full of gift cards for the employees at Modular Services as our way of saying thanks.

Jim and his team are the definition of the Oklahoma Standard. They really stepped up to help out during a critical time!