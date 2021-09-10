Local businesses attending Oklahoma City job fair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 04: A job seeker shakes hands with a recruiter during a HireLive career fair on June 4, 2015 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by payroll processor ADP, 201,000 jobs were added by businesses in May. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, you will not want to miss a job fair featuring more than a dozen businesses next week.

The Oklahoma City Job Fair will be held on Sept. 15 at Embassy Suites (Will Rogers Airport), located at 1815 S. Meridian Ave.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., participants can meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers for multiple companies.

The companies that will be in attendance include:

  • CFS Brands
  • Charlie’s Car Wash
  • City National Bank
  • G4S Secure Solutions
  • Grit Resources/ Titan Professional Resources
  • Heavy Equipment Colleges
  • Hyatt Shared Service Center
  • Kimray
  • Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
  • Mathis Brothers Furniture
  • Nortek
  • Oklahoma Fidelity Bank
  • Tender Care Hospice
  • Tinker Air Force Base.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience, and bring several copies of your resume.

Masks are required if you are not fully vaccinated, and participants are asked to refrain from shaking hands with employers.

Parking and admission are free.

To pre-register for the event, visit the job fair’s website.

