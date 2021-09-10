Local businesses attending Oklahoma City job fair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 04: A job seeker shakes hands with a recruiter during a HireLive career fair on June 4, 2015 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by payroll processor ADP, 201,000 jobs were added by businesses in May. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, you will not want to miss a job fair featuring more than a dozen businesses next week.

The Oklahoma City Job Fair will be held on Sept. 15 at Embassy Suites (Will Rogers Airport), located at 1815 S. Meridian Ave.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., participants can meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers for multiple companies.

The companies that will be in attendance include:

CFS Brands

Charlie’s Car Wash

City National Bank

G4S Secure Solutions

Grit Resources/ Titan Professional Resources

Heavy Equipment Colleges

Hyatt Shared Service Center

Kimray

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Mathis Brothers Furniture

Nortek

Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

Tender Care Hospice

Tinker Air Force Base.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience, and bring several copies of your resume.

Masks are required if you are not fully vaccinated, and participants are asked to refrain from shaking hands with employers.

Parking and admission are free.

To pre-register for the event, visit the job fair’s website.