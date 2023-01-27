Oklahoma woman’s health journey leads to a sweet result: starting her own chocolate company (Photo: Dr. Tabatha Carr)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local doctor’s chocolate company is going to be featured in the 2023 Grammys gift bag.

Dr. Tabitha Carr started her own chocolate company containing vegan, keto and gluten free options after struggling with her own health journey.

According to Dr. Carr, she was placed on blood pressure pills at the age of 16. After years of health challenges, she decided it was time to make a change.

Dr. Carr created Good Girl Chocolate as a way to enjoy sweets without feeling guilty afterwards.

Dr. Carr announced on Friday that Good Girl Chocolate’s Candied Walnut Brownie will be a part of the 2023 Grammys gift bag.

“The Press release is out! Good Girl Chocolate is in the official 2023 GRAMMYs Gift Bag! Featuring our new bar: CANDIED WALNUT BROWNIE,” Dr. Carr said on Facebook.

“We shipped 150 pounds of chocolate last week! #Godisgood”.