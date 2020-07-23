Local church handing out food boxes, face masks in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church says it is prepared to distribute boxes of food to families in need this weekend.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1700 N.E. 7th St. in Oklahoma City, will be distributing food boxes through the Fishes and Loaves ministry on Saturday, July 25.

This monthly event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 12 p.m., or the food is gone.

“This month, we expect to have around 13,000 pounds of food. Due to the face mask mandate that is now in place, this Saturday we will be distributing face masks as well. Our goal is to be a blessing in whatever way we can through these times,” stated Dr. John A. Reed, Jr., Senior Pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

With the help of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and financial donations, church volunteers have been able to bless several thousand people over the past four months.

“The church has been offering this service to the community for over 15 years. Over the years we normally see an increase of participants during the holidays, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a continual stream of people coming to receive food,” Reed said.

The distributions are given out in a drive-thru format. People are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will take the information and bring the food and face masks to the car.

