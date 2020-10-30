Local church hosting grocery giveaway for families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Oklahomans are still without power, the lack of electricity is causing additional problems for families in need.

In addition to being cold, many families have lost food that has spoiled in the refrigerator over the past several days.

Now, an Oklahoma City church is working to help those in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a grocery giveaway beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Organizers say they have over 2,300 boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and meat to give to families in need.

The giveaway will happen at the church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

