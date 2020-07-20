Local church reacts to OKC mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council passed a mask mandate on Friday, but there are several exemptions.

That includes religious services if people are social distancing.

The Church of the Resurrection hasn’t gone back to in-person services yet, but Father Sean Ekberg says requiring masks is a good decision.

The Church is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma. The Diocese mandated masks in their churches before the city passed the ordinance.

“I think that the masks are going to help personally, and I’m glad the bishops made the decision they did,” Ekberg said.

He also says the city’s decision is a good idea.

“Honestly, it makes sense to me. If you look at the data from other states that have seen declines in their numbers, it’s because masks have been mandated,” he said.

The church doesn’t plan on going back to in-person services until Aug. 9. However, that’s not definite.

“We’re keeping an eye on the situation as cases rise,” Ekberg said. “Our congregational age and our context is such that we need to be aware of those things and monitor it closely.”

Ekberg also says during these difficult times, it’s important to promote kindness.

“My people appreciated the masks in this church by and large. We have some that don’t. And our job is to love them equally,” he said.

