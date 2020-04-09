Local churches won’t let COVID-19 keep them from celebrating Easter, even if they can’t physically be together

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Churches are finding creative ways to give their members a meaningful Easter experience despite not being able to to gather because of the pandemic. 

At Church of the Harvest, staff members are putting together hundreds of “Easter at Home” boxes for families.

They’re filled with candy, prayer cards, and scriptures people can use to follow along with services online.

“It’s a unique experience. It definitely pushes us to be creative and find ways to put resources and opportunities into the hands of people that maybe aren’t able to be here,” Cole Nelson with Church of the Harvest, said.

Many churches are now live streaming service.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has canceled all public masses until April 16.

“It was very difficult. I resisted as long as I could. But when it became clear that it was the best science and what was behind it, we wanted to do our part to flatten the curve,” Archbishop Paul Coakley said.

Archbishop Coakley says they’re also giving families resources to help them worship from home.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is asking people to refrain from non-essential domestic travel during the holiday weekend.

One reverend says Easter celebrations this year has a historic parallel.

“We’re keeping Easter pretty biblical these days. As you know, the first Easter didn’t happen in a church. It happened outside of an empty tomb and the disciples were isolated in a house uncertain and afraid and we know the feeling,” Reverend Lori Walke with Mayflower Congregational United Church said.

If you would like to sign up for an Easter at Home Box from Church of the Harvest, click here.

