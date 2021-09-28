Local citizens teaming up with EMBARK to address bike/streetcar track incidents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new effort is underway to combat bicycle accidents in downtown Oklahoma City.

Resident, and cyclist, Perrin Duncan started after hearing about multiple incidents involving the OKC Streetcar tracks.

“We’re just looking at trying to create solutions and trying to prevent people from getting injured while they’re out and enjoying our awesome city,” said Duncan.

She started a survey that’s spread on social media concerning cyclists versus the street car tracks.

Duncan says she’s trying to get more information about where and when incidents have occured.

“Being a cyclist in the community and seeing other strong cyclists and people who know what they’re doing get injured on something that could be preventable, I decided to start reaching out,” said Duncan.

She says she’s gotten about 20 responses so far.

Friday, Duncan met with EMBARK officials, a traffic commissioner, Ride OKC and Spokies OKC to talk possible solutions.

“You know, no one has died, due to an accident related to the streetcar tracks, but we don’t want to get to that point,” said Duncan.

“We’re always, always concerned with safety of anyone along the alignment,” said Jason Ferbrache, Director of City of OKC Public Transportation & Parking, EMBARK.

Duncan says the idea to increase signage was tossed around, but Ferbrache says after talking with other states with streetcar systems one primary solution is education.

“What we hear time and time again, whether it’s an established legacy system like Portland or it’s a similar system to OKC street car like Milwaukee, is that primarily it’s education,” said Ferbrache.

EMBARK says one queston they get a lot is about putting some sort of filler between the rail and the concrete.

“They just do not last,” said Ferbrache.

He says the rubber disintegrates quickly and can actually create additional hazards.

“You gotta remember any street car system is just continuous movement,” he added.

He also said within the past 30 days, they met with manufacturers to come up with a possible solution.

It’s not a done deal, but in the meantime, Duncan says teaming up is one step in the right direction.

“I love our community and I want it to be better, and I know that there’s a lot of people who feel the same way,” said Duncan.

She says the group plans to ride near the track soon and see where problem areas are.

If you’d had an accident, call EMBARK at (405) 235-RIDE, and you can fill Duncan’s survey out here.